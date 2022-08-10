Bengals' Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return

Taylor said he doesn't expect Burrow to be lagging in his preparation for the season. Like most of the Bengals' starters, Burrow wouldn't have played in the preseason opener on Friday night anyway.

“You know, obviously the physical reps, we're going to try to get those reps from him” when he returns, Taylor said. “We've really gone through all the situation stuff we wanted to get through. When he does get back in the mix, practices will be focused on getting our quarterback ready.”

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to play the first half of Friday's game against the Cardinals, and Jake Browning the second half. The Bengals host AFC North rival Pittsburgh in the season opener Sept. 11.

Taylor is not too worried about the preseason. Burrow was mostly held out of preseason games last summer as he recovered from knee surgery.

“You can give (Burrow) a lot of credit. He's a smart guy, he's repped the stuff before,” Taylor said. “But again, we want to make sure that leading up to Pittsburgh that we haven't been skipping steps in terms of areas of the field we want to be able to work on. So there will be a lot of consideration, when he does get back into the mix, how we structure the practice periods to make sure he's getting a lot of the work he needs.”

The Bengals did get some good news on Tuesday when right tackle La'el Collins was cleared to practice. He'd been on the non-football injury list with a back problem.

Collins, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract in May, is seen as an integral part of what the Bengals hope is an improved offensive line. The team also dipped into free agency to sign right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras after Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback in 2021.

“I think that’s a great, great step in the right direction for us,” Taylor said Collins' return. “He’ll be limited, you know. We’re not going to throw him out there in the team mixes, but just to get him back in the walk-throughs, get him back (with O-line coach Frank Pollack). That’s the starting process for this week, and then we’ll continue to grow from there. But good to get him back in the mix.”

The 29-year-old Collins played his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I feel good,” he said. “Every training camp is important. It’s time when you get to go in and put in work and perfect your craft. You got to lock in every day and come with that same focus each and every day.”

In other injury news, Taylor said receiver Tee Higgins could return to practice next week. Higgins had labrum surgery in March — he had suffered the injury in Week 2 last season — that sidelined him from offseason workouts.

