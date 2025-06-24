Benfica beats Bayern Munich 1-0 to take the top spot in Group C in the Club World Cup

Bayern suffered its first loss of the tournament as it struggled to find a rhythm ahead of the knockout stages later this week.

The game was marked by high heat with temperatures reaching 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius).

Key moment

Schjelderup’s early goal changed the dynamic. Though insufficient, Bayern made an attacking effort that fell short against Benfica’s organized defense, leaving the German champions unable to find an equalizer despite increased pressure in the second half.

Key stat

Bayern entered the game with only four of the players that started in their Friday night win over Boca Juniors. Despite using all five substitutions at halftime to introduce Harry Kane, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise and Jonathan Tah, Bayern was unable to score.

