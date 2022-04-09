Benches, bullpens clear when Nats pitch hits Mets SS Lindor

Away from the pushing and arguing groups, Nationals right fielder Juan Soto went over to check on Lindor, whose curly hair dyed blue stood out as he crouched down. It appeared the pitch caught a piece of the extended faceguard jutting off the end of his helmet.

Lindor pointed near his mouth as Showalter and a Mets trainer checked on him.

The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes in all, because even after the near-fracas dissipated, umpires chatted at length with both Showalter and Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

When Cishek was told he had to leave the game, he put his arms out wide as if to say, “Who, me?”

Left-hander Sean Doolittle was given time to warm up in the home bullpen before coming in to finish the top half of the inning.

Lindor's beaning followed three times that Mets got hit in New York's 5-1 victory on opening day Thursday: James McCann twice and Pete Alonso, who was left with a bloody lower lip.

Showalter said after Thursday's game there was some emotion in the Mets dugout after Alonso was struck by a pitch from Mason Thompson in the ninth.

On Friday, Mets starter Max Scherzer hit Nationals first baseman Josh Bell in the second inning.

Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is checked by teammates and manager Buck Showalter, second from right, after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek (33) reacts as he is ejected from the game after hitting New York Mets' Francisco Lindor with a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, center, talks with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Mark Carlson during the fifth inning of a baseball game after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek, at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon