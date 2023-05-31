Beloved New York swan babies rescued after mother was eaten by family, police say

Southeast of Syracuse, the village of Manlius has a swan insignia on its website, as well as on merchandise like hats and T-shirts.

“The swans have been a part of this village for well over 100 years,” Whorrall said. “We're known for our swans.”

For over a decade, Faye and Manny swanned about in the village pond, and each spring hatched and raised cygnets. In 2010, they were donated by biologist and self-described "swan guru" Michael Bean.

Police said Faye and this year's cygnets went missing on Saturday, but that officials weren't notified until Monday.

After notice went out of the missing Manlius birds, a concerned citizen spotted two of baby swans in a store in nearby Salina and called authorities, Hatter said.

One of the suspects who worked at the store confessed to taking part in the crime, along with the two other teenagers, police said. The remaining two swans were found at the first suspect's Syracuse home, they said.

The young swans will be cared for and returned to the pond in a few weeks when they are old enough to survive on their own, Hatter said, but Faye won't return to the pond. She was given to a relative to cook.

“They brought it back to an aunt's house and the aunt prepared it,” he said.

Two of the suspects, aged 16 and 17, were released to their parents because they are juveniles, police said. The third, who is 18, is awaiting arraignment. Information on their attorneys wasn’t available.