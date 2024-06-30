Bellingham wonder goal sends England vs. Slovakia to extra time after 1-1 draw

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to send England's European Championship round of 16 game against Slovakia to extra time on Sunday.
Bellingham's acrobatic overhead kick leveled the game at 1-1 at the end of regulation at the Veltins Arena.
Ivan Schranz scored in the first half for Slovakia and his goal looked like being enough to eliminate England, which was one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner up at the last Euros.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Biden allies rally behind him with a public show of support as he...
2
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams back in the lineup for Spain against...
3
Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a Category 4 storm as it nears the...
4
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in...
5
The Latest | Projections show far-right National Rally has strong lead...