Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can't play vs. Packers

“What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts," he said.

What have those experts conveyed?

“Day by day,” Belichick said "They’ll evaluate him. What difference does it make to me? You think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

If the job of running the Patriots offense does fall to Hoyer, though, Belichick said his confidence in the 36-year-old's ability to lead the offense is high.

Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.

“He knows it better than anybody from an overall experience standpoint," Belichick said. "This year is this year. But Brian’s had a lot of experience. Been in a lot of different systems. Seen a lot of football. Taken a lot of snaps for us in various capacities. Played well in the preseason. If we need him to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Belichick said he isn't concerned about Jones' potential absence having an emotional impact on the locker room.

“Brian will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go. I think we all know that," he said. "So I don’t really worry about that.”

