Belgium reverses COVID cultural rules: The show must go on!

“We are thrilled that we resisted and in the end we won what we had started,” said Peggy Fol, director of the Vendome Cinema in uptown Brussels. “We were disgusted that they hit on culture like that.”

The authorities unexpectedly decided last week to close theaters and concert halls to contain the surging omicron variant. But late Tuesday, the judicial Council of State ruled the measures weren't "proportionate," and questioned "why going to cultural sector performance venues was particularly dangerous for public health."

The ruling came after a protest of thousands from the theater sector on Sunday and a legal appeal to the Council of State. Even if the decision of the court concerned the theater halls only, the government extended it to movie theaters too.

Now, they will be able to open to a maximum of 200 people depending on the size of the room. Wearing face masks and having a COVID-19 pass will be mandatory.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption FILE - Conductors assistant Jaume Santonja sits among empty seats with a light to illuminate his score during a rehearsal of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp, Belgium, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Caption FILE - Conductors assistant Jaume Santonja sits among empty seats with a light to illuminate his score during a rehearsal of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp, Belgium, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Customers line up outside a cinema in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) Credit: Sylvain Plazy Caption Customers line up outside a cinema in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) Credit: Sylvain Plazy Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Caption FILE - A dancer performs during the "Still Standing for Culture" protest day by cultural sector workers in Brussels, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Caption FILE - A dancer performs during the "Still Standing for Culture" protest day by cultural sector workers in Brussels, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Belgian authorities allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, handing a victory to the culture sector which challenged the latest COVID-19 rules that it felt unfairly targeted by. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco