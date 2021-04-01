Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions

Brussels police told The Associated Press that four people were arrested and three police officers were injured. Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon. An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The festival, dubbed “La Boum" ("the party"), had been advertised on social media and police had warned it was a fake event on April Fool’s Day. According to Brussels police, up to 2,000 people still showed up in the Bois de la Cambre to attend.