Belgium holds day of mourning in wake of deadly flooding

In Germany, Merkel made her second visit to the western region hit by flash floods as work continued to clear up piles of mud-caked debris and find any more victims of last week’s disaster. In the town of Bad Muenstereifel, Merkel started her tour by visiting a warehouse where donations were being stored.

So far, 196 people have been confirmed dead following the flooding — 165 in Germany on top of the 31 in neighboring Belgium.

Merkel and De Croo have promised quick financial aid and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change.

European Union environment ministers underscored the point when they met in Slovenia on Tuesday to assess last week's massive and costly EU plan to contain climate change.

Germany's deputy environment minister, Jochen Flasbarth, said that “we do not have an alternative" to delivering on that plan.

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans agreed.

“What we’ve seen last week was a small reminder of the fact that the cost in human lives, but also material costs of non-action are way, way higher than the cost of acting,” Timmermans said.

“Humanity will be confronted with very erratic weather patterns: 50 degrees (Celsius) northwest Canada, 40 degrees in Siberia, 40 degrees in central Europe. The floods, droughts, agriculture’s dealing with wildfires. That is a consequence of the climate crisis," he said.

Timmermans is the chief architect of the massive proposals to spend billions and force industry into drastic reforms to help cut the bloc’s emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% this decade.

____

Moulson reported from Berlin

Belgium's King Philippe, center right, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, center left, speaks with residents, prior to participating in a ceremony of one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand

Belgium's King Philippe, center right, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, center left, speaks with residents, prior to participating in a ceremony of one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand

Belgium's King Philippe, center left, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, center right, speak with residents, prior to participating in a ceremony of one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand

People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Belgium's King Philippe, second right, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, second left, stand with emergency workers during one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand

Belgium's King Philippe, left, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, second left, speak with emergency workers prior to one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand

European Council President Charles Michel, center front, stands with EU ambassadors for one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Europe at the EU Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

European Union flags hang at half-staff, to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Europe, outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

A man takes a break from cleaning up debris from the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

A woman walks up the stairs in her damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Vervier, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

People pass damaged belongings out of a house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Belgium's King Philippe, fifth left, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde, second left, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, center, stand with victims and emergency workers during one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Belgium, in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (Eric Lalmand, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand