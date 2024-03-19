Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down as creative director at the end of June

Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said. The brand said although he will relinquish his role as creative director, Van Noten will still be involved in the fashion house.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

Van Noten graduated from the fashion design course at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1981 and debuted his first collection five years later. His first flagship store opened in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where he was born.

“Now I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had the time for,” Van Noten said. "I'm sad, but at the same time happy."