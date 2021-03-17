Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree

“I am angry because these kind of pieces don't even reach the intellectual level of high school. The simplicity of arguments is jarring,” he told Belgian broadcaster VRT.

The Congregation's note distinguished between blessing same-sex unions and the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it endorsed. It argued that such unions were not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

The Vatican holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” Catholic teaching says that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman that is part of God’s plan and intended for creating new life.

The orthodoxy office's document argued that same-sex unions can't be blessed by the Catholic Church because they are not part of that plan.

God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” the note said.

In his opinion piece published in Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Bonny countered that “sin is one of the most difficult theological and moral categories to define, and one of the last to pin on people and their way of living together.”

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a similar decree in 2003 that said the church’s respect for gay people “cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions.”

Belgium has historically been a staunch Roman Catholic country with strong ties to the Vatican. But the number of believers and attendance at church services has shrunk over the past decades.

The nation is dotted with churches great and small, but their death announcements almost invariably outnumber those for baptisms.