Belarusian journalist in prison video after flight diversion

Belarus has been rocked by months of protests fueled by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged. Lukashenko has only increased the crackdown, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, has become a top foe of Lukashenko. He ran a widely popular channel on the Telegram messaging app that played a key role in helping organize the huge anti-government protests and was charged with inciting mass disturbances — accusations that carry a 15-year prison sentence.

Lukashenko last week accused Pratasevich of fomenting a “bloody rebellion” and defended the Ryanair flight diversion as a legitimate response to the bomb threat.

The ONT documentary appeared intended to back that contention by claiming that the Belarusian authorities were unaware that Pratasevich was on the plane when they diverted it.

In the video, the journalist alleged that the bomb threat could have been issued by someone with whom he had a personal conflict. He charged that the perceived ill-wisher whom he didn't name had links with opposition-minded hackers who have attacked Belarusian official websites and issued bomb threats in the past.

Pratasevich's remarks included in the documentary didn't explain what kind of personal conflict the journalist had with the alleged person.

“When the plane was on a landing path, I realized that it's useless to panic,” Pratasevich said. Once the plane taxied to a parking spot, he described seeing heavily armed special forces waiting.

“It was a dedicated SWAT unit — uniforms, flak jackets and weapons,” he said.

A day after his arrest, Pratasevich already appeared in a video from detention that was broadcast on Belarusian state TV. Speaking rapidly and in a monotone, he said he was confessing to staging mass disturbances. His parents, who now live in Poland, said the confession seemed to be coerced.