Belarus sentences former presidential contender to 14 years

Viktor Babariko, the former chief executive of a Russia-owned bank, aspired to challenge Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, in last year's election. But Babariko was arrested two months before the August 2020 vote. His arrest drew thousands of protesters to the streets. At the time, he was widely perceived as a top contender in the race.

Babariko has remained in jail since his arrest and rejected the corruption charges against him as politically driven. On Tuesday, he was found guilty of taking a bribe and money laundering. The court handed him a 14-year prison sentence and a fine roughly the equivalent of $57,000. He will not be able to appeal the Supreme Court verdict.