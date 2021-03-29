Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus' Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said his office has launched a criminal investigation against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the top opposition candidate who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential vote in August.

Shved said in a statement that Tsikhanouskaya and several other unidentified people are suspected of attempting to stage explosions and arson attacks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and other cities several days ago. There was no immediate reaction from Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave the country for neighboring Lithuania after the election.