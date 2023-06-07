Belarus' leader pardons woman arrested with her dissident journalist boyfriend in plane incident

President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree freeing Sofia Sapega, Primorsk Gov. Oleg Kozhemyako said on Telegram. He said Sapega's parents had asked for leniency after her conviction and sentencing last June to six years imprisonment. She had been awaiting transfer to a prison in her native Russia.

Her boyfriend, Raman Pratasevich, was convicted last month and sentenced to eight years in prison after their dramatic arrest in May 2021 elicited outrage in the West, with some leaders saying the plane's diversion was tantamount to state-sponsored hijacking.