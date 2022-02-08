Belarus leader downplays possible deployment to Syria

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main challenger to Lukashenko in an August 2020 vote that was rejected as a sham by the opposition and the West, denounced the planned deployment to Syria as Lukashenko's payback for Moscow’s support for his crackdown on post-election protests.

In an apparent effort to deflect such criticism, Lukashenko said that he hadn't authorized any deployment yet.

“I haven't sent anyone there,” Lukashenko said Tuesday, adding that Syria had asked for humanitarian assistance and he discussed sending military medics there at some point.

“If they need doctors, we will offer help,” he said. “But not now — we have plenty of our own problems now and the pandemic isn't over.”

Lukashenko noted that Belarusian and Russian authorities had discussed logistics to accommodate the Belarusian personnel if they are sent to Syria.

The Belarusian leader has increasingly relied on the Kremlin’s political and financial support amid bruising Western sanctions triggered by his crackdown on domestic protests, has called for closer defense ties with Moscow and recently offered to host Russian nuclear weapons.

In recent weeks, Russia has moved troops from Siberia and the Far East to Belarus for sweeping joint drills. The deployment added to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine, fueling Western fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed to this report.