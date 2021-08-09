Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup

“We back then carried out preparation for the election and the election itself in the conditions of total transparency and democratization of political life,” Lukashenko said. “The difference was only that some were preparing for fair election, and others called for bashing the authorities — for a coup.”

Belarus was shaken by months of protests triggered by Lukashenko’s re-election, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people. Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a relentless crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.