Belarus grants asylum to suspect in US Capitol riot

Evan Neumann, 49, was charged a year ago with assaulting police, including using a metal barricade as a battering ram during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. In an interview with Belarus 1 channel that aired last year, he acknowledged being at the building that day but rejected the charges and said he did not hit any officers.

The move comes a month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was heading to Europe to talk with allies about possible new sanctions against Russia and more military aid for Ukraine.