Belarus frees key opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski following rare visit from top US envoy

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has freed Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key dissident figure and the husband of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, following a visit there by a senior Trump administration official, Tsikhanouskaya's team announced on Saturday.

It said Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger and activist, had arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, alongside 13 other political prisoners. Tsikhanouski’s release came just hours after the Belarusian authorities announced that the country’s authoritarian President, Alexander Lukashenko, met with Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Minsk.