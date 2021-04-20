Belarus decries sanctions US reimposed on 9 state companies

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the move is “effectively aimed at impairing the material well-being of Belarusian citizens and reducing the economic potential of our country.”

“The interests of businesses, ordinary Belarusians or Americans, security and stability in the region and in the world don't mean anything to Washington in this process. Maybe because our region will be the one paying the price for the consequences of such irresponsible acts,” the ministry said, adding that it reserves the right for an “asymmetrical response.”

The Belarusian government said the country's gross domestic product dropped 0.9% last year; the World Bank's forecast before the U.S. reimposed sanctions on state-owned companies said it would drop 2.7% this year.

“Resumption of the sanctions will weigh heavily on Belarusian state companies amid recession and the sharp drop of the GDP,” independent economist Lev Margolin said. “Repressions are costing Lukashenko, who's running out of money, too much.”