Beisel completes swim to Block Island to honor late father

Her mother, Joan, was waiting with a towel and a hug when she emerged from the water at Block Island.

As a native of Rhode Island, she picked the island as her goal, saying it was one of her family's favorite places to visit when she was growing up. Beisel was further inspired to complete a route that had been done previously by two men, but never a woman.

Beisel has raised some $133,000 for cancer research through her partnership with Swim Across America.

Beisel had planned to hit the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, but high winds and choppy seas prompted her to push it back to the weekend.

Conditions were nearly perfect on Saturday, with calm water and partly cloudy skies.

“Hopefully," Beisel said, "everyone who saw me do this today can be inspired to do something they don’t think they can do.”

Caption In this July 2012 photo provided by Joan Beisel, Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, right, stands for a photo with her father Ted Beisel, left, at the 2012 Olympics, in London. Beisel competed in three Olympics, but she's never taken on a challenge quite like this. She will attempt to become the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to Block Island. The 10.4-mile swim is to honor her father, who died July 1 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Beisel has raised more than $121,000 for the fight against cancer and knows that she brought some meaning to her father's life in his final months. (Joan Beisel via AP) Credit: Joan Beisel Credit: Joan Beisel