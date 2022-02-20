Being the 1st: What it's like to make Supreme Court history

They include Roger B. Taney was the court's first Catholic, in 1836. Louis Brandeis was the court's first Jewish member, in 1916. Thurgood Marshall was the court's first Black justice, in 1967. Justice Sonia Sotomayor became its first Latina justice in 2009.

Sotomayor acknowledged in a 2018 public appearance that she felt the weight of being the only woman of color on the court, calling it a "really big burden" and "a great responsibility."

“I think there are, for women in general, the need for role models," she said, citing O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court's second female justice, as having inspired her. “But for women of color, people in top positions are not as frequent and certainly not as numerous.”

Women, and in particular Black women, often feel pressure to be the most qualified in the room to overcome the outsize criticism and questions surrounding their fitness they can attract.

“They have to be so perfect as to shield themselves from the criticism,” said Maya Sen, a political scientist at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government who studies the issues of gender and race and the law.

Sotomayor almost decided not to go through with her own nomination to the court. Deeply hurt by articles after her nomination that suggested she was not smart enough and not very nice in the courtroom, she thought about pulling out of the process. It was at that point, however, that a friend with an 8-year-old daughter told her: "This is not about you, dummy. ... This is about my daughter, who needs to see somebody like herself be in a position of power." Sotomayor stayed in.

Already, Democrats have built up expectations around the yet-to-be-named nominee.

Biden has said he will choose "someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity." White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she will have "impeccable experience." Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, among the Democrats who met with Biden about the nomination earlier this month, said he expected the nominee will "really help unite the country."

Some Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have criticized Biden’s pledge to name a Black woman to the court. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called it “offensive.”

Senate Democrats are expected to be able to confirm Biden's nominee, but they have said they would like to see bipartisan support for his pick. The three top contenders for the job are Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; Leondra Kruger, a member of the California Supreme Court; and J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina. Biden has said he will announce his selection by the end of the month.

Marshall was already a legendary civil rights figure that by the time he joined the court, which was just the latest in a series of historic accomplishments. Mark Tushnet, a former Marshall clerk who compiled a book of Marshall's speeches and writings, said he cannot recall the justice ever expressly talking about being the first Black person on the court.

Marshall has schools and courthouse buildings named after him. In Sotomayor’s case, a public housing development she lived in growing up was renamed in her honor. Marshall and Brandeis are among the justices the U.S. Postal Service has honored with stamps.

As for mail generally, Biden's future justice can expect to get a lot — not only congratulations but also speaking requests. Sotomayor got bins and bins of mail. O'Connor got truckloads. The vast majority of writers were supportive, but a few men angry at O'Connor's appointment sent naked pictures of themselves, author Evan Thomas wrote in his biography of her, “First.”

O'Connor largely shrugged off the crude protest. One of her sons, Jay O'Connor, said his mother's answer to any doubters was to throw herself into her work and ensure she was incredibly prepared.

Jay O'Connor said even decades after she was nominated, women in particular would come up to his mother in public and tell her they remembered where they were when they heard the news that President Ronald Reagan had picked her. They wanted her to know, he said, how deeply meaningful that announcement was to them.

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall poses for a photo in Washington, Oct. 24, 1967. Marshall joined the Supreme Court in 1967 as the court's first Black justice. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)

FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, top row, right, the high court sits for a new group photograph, Sept. 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Front row from left are: Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Back row, from left are: Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, top row right, the high court sits for a new group photograph in 1982 in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall; Associate Justice William Brennan Jr.; Chief Justice Warren Burger, Associate Justice Byron White and Associate Justice Harry Blackmun. Standing from left, Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, Associate Justice Lewis Powell, Associate Justice William Rehnquist and Associate Justice Sandra Day O' Connor. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - The newest Supreme Court member, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, poses for a photo with her colleagues Sept. 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Sotomayor joined the Supreme Court in 2009 as the court's first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, top row left, the high court sits for a new group photograph, in January 1971 in Washington. Seated from left are, Associate Justice John W. Harlan, Associate Justice Hugo Black, Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, Associate Justice William O. Douglas and Associate Justice William Brennan Jr. Standing from left are, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, Associate Justice Potter Stewart, Associate Justice Byron R. White and Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun. (AP Photo, File)

Caption President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. Long-delayed cleanup of Great Lakes harbors and tributaries polluted with industrial toxins will accelerate dramatically with a $1 billion boost from Biden's infrastructure plan, administration officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. Long-delayed cleanup of Great Lakes harbors and tributaries polluted with industrial toxins will accelerate dramatically with a $1 billion boost from Biden's infrastructure plan, administration officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis poses for a photo. Brandeis joined the Supreme Court in 1916 as the court's first Jewish member. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis, top row left, the high court sits for a new group photograph in 1917 in New York. Standing from left are, Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis, Associate Justice Mahlon Pitney, Associate Justice James C. McReynolds and Associate Justice John H. Clarke. Seated from left are, Associate Justice William R. Day, Associate Justice Joseph McKenna, Chief Justice Edward D. White, Associate Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Associate Justice W. Van Devanter. (AP Photo, File)