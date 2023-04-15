Beijing strikes cautionary tone on protests in Hong Kong

“Demonstrations are not the only way to express one’s interests and demands,” Xia said Saturday, noting that there is no contradiction between safeguarding national security and expressing one's views.

Past experiences have shown that causes centered on environmental protection and livelihood issues can be easily hijacked, he said.

“People's good will can be easily exploited and manipulated by others with ulterior motives," he said. “Demands on livelihood issues can even be distorted into political issues and that eventually trigger social confrontation.”

He said a confrontational society has no future, calling on Hong Kong to build a climate for rational communication.

“I hope Hong Kong can host exhibitions, develop innovation and technology, strive for economic development, have horse races, dances, stock activities, and earn some money every day,” he said.

Xia also described the 2019 protests as Hong Kong's version of a “color revolution” and said the city cannot allow its district councils to be controlled by anti-China and “destabilizing” forces.

The city's district councilors largely handle municipal matters such as organizing construction projects and ensuring that public facilities are in order. But the pro-democracy camp's landslide victory in the 2019 election took on symbolic importance at the height of the social movement more than three years ago.

Local media earlier quoted sources reporting that authorities planned to conduct an overhaul of electoral rules for the district council poll, which is expected to take place later this year.

In 2021, the city amended its electoral laws for its legislature, drastically reducing the public’s ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong has also had an impact on Taiwan's politics. While it is still unclear how the Hong Kong situation will affect the self-ruled island democracy's presidential and legislative elections next year, the 2019 protests in Hong Kong were seen as a major reason behind Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's victory in 2020.

