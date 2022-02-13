BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Getting to China's new national ski venue

Though one of the signature images of these Olympics has been the ribbons of white artificial snow contrasted against the area's brown, scrubby mountainsides, Sunday's natural snowfall transformed the whole area into a much more traditional alpine scene.

For a ski area purpose-built for these Games, the infrastructure is astounding, from the expansive base village to four gleaming gondolas, three of which are required to finally reach the finish of Sunday's men's giant slalom.

Despite all this investment, the ski area itself is unlikely to ever become a destination resort. This is because of the steep pitches of its slopes that are unsuitable for novice skiers, and its meager annual snowfall of around 5 centimeters (2 inches).

Sunday's storm, however, easily exceeded that amount, making for a race that was high on drama ... and low on visibility.