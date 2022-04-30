Beijing shuts dine-in services for holidays to stem outbreak

Beijing authorities reported 67 new infections on Saturday, taking the city's total to nearly 300 since April 22.
Authorities have also ordered parks, scenic areas and entertainment venue to operate at half capacity during the holiday period.
Several communities in the city's most populous Chaoyang district have been designated high-risk areas and will be subjected to mass testing on Sunday and Tuesday.
A man and child wearing face masks move along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A man and child wearing face masks move along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A girl wearing a face mask rides a bicycle along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A girl wearing a face mask rides a bicycle along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks watch an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks watch an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask rides an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask rides an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A security guard wearing a face mask takes the temperature of visitors as they enter a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A security guard wearing a face mask takes the temperature of visitors as they enter a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks walk along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks walk along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A worker wearing a face mask holds a sign reading "Please wear a mask - no gathering" as he walks along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A worker wearing a face mask holds a sign reading "Please wear a mask - no gathering" as he walks along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of blooming flowers at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of blooming flowers at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks check their smartphones to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours as they enter a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks check their smartphones to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours as they enter a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein