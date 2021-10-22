springfield-news-sun logo
X

Beijing police name pianist Li Yundi in prostitution case

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Police in China's capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case

BEIJING (AP) — Police in China’s capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case.

A message on the force’s microblog said a suspect had been placed in administrative detention and an investigation opened on Thursday involving a woman identified by her surname Chen and a man named as “Li di," with the first part of his personal name deleted as is standard in police cases.

The post was followed by another message depicting a piano keyboard and the words “one must definitely see clearly the difference between black and white.”

The official China Musicians Association also said it was expelling Li from the organization based on the Beijing Chaoyang District police notice that he had been arrested.

Li, 39, began playing piano as a small child and studied in China and Germany before becoming the youngest winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 at age 18. He has since toured the world and recorded frequently, making him one of China's best known international artists.

In Other News
1
Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
2
Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos
3
Alabama man put to death for 1991 killing of woman
4
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS
5
Miller injures ankle, Broncos slide to 4th straight loss
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top