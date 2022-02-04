Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

Even though the Olympics are being held with strict COVID-19 prevention measures, there was still a festive air in the capital city.

At the Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in Beijing, neighborhood dance troupes performed as families gathered to join in the excitement.

“This Winter Olympics, it’s like an international festival, and as a volunteer, it’s a hugely important thing for me as a college student, and even in my life,” said Zhang Xinrui, a college senior who was volunteering at the event. “You can hear from my voice how excited and how happy I am."

“I hope that our athletes do well, and together show the world our future," said Liu Jingyun, 69, who was part of a group of dancers performing with flat taiping drums, decorated with snowflakes.

The Chinese government, in hosting the Winter Olympics, has actively promoted winter sports, and that has successfully spread to some of the population.

Liu, who is from Beijing and unrelated to the dancer, said he sometimes takes his grandson to go skiing or ice skating. The family even went to Zhangjiakou, where part of the competition will be held, to see the ski trails, made with artificial snow from an intricate irrigation project.

And all the fervor and controversy abroad didn't bother him in the slightest.

“I think some countries are biased, and that's very natural," he said of the diplomatic boycott. “When you are living well, of course there will be someone who’s jealous.”

—-

Associated Press video producer Caroline Chen contributed reporting. Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption The family of Liu Wenbin, center, watches the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics on a television with his family at home in western Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. “As a Chinese person, I feel incomparably proud,” Liu said. “Our great China really is no. 1, especially when the pandemic is so severe, we’re able to hold this international event, the Winter Olympics.” (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption The family of Liu Wenbin, center, watches the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics on a television with his family at home in western Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. “As a Chinese person, I feel incomparably proud,” Liu said. “Our great China really is no. 1, especially when the pandemic is so severe, we’re able to hold this international event, the Winter Olympics.” (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil

Caption Rollerbladers move in unison at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption Rollerbladers move in unison at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil

Caption Rollerbladers move in unison at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption Rollerbladers move in unison at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil

Caption Children play shuffle board at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption Children play shuffle board at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil

Caption A woman leads children in a dance at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption A woman leads children in a dance at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil

Caption Liu Jingyun, 69, right, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, with another performer Qiao Yanzhen by her side at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. “I'm very excited,” said Liu, who was part of a group of performers at a kickoff celebration for the Olympics in western Beijing. “I hope that that our athletes perform well, and together show the world our future." (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil Caption Liu Jingyun, 69, right, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, with another performer Qiao Yanzhen by her side at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. “I'm very excited,” said Liu, who was part of a group of performers at a kickoff celebration for the Olympics in western Beijing. “I hope that that our athletes perform well, and together show the world our future." (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Credit: Sam McNeil Credit: Sam McNeil