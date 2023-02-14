Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong

Under the new requirement, which started in November, Beijing must be given prior notice, replacing a previous arrangement that required the top diplomat to seek permission from China's foreign affairs office in the city before having such meetings, the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The rule relaxation would make it easier for the consul general to have direct exchanges with officials in Hong Kong as part of its normal diplomatic practice. The previous rule was introduced in 2020 during heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.