Bechdel, Hough, Peters among nominees for Triangle Awards

Two authors honored last week by the National Book Critics Circle, Jeremy Atheron Lin and the late Anthony Veasna So, also were among the nominees announced Monday by the Publishing Triangle, an association of LGBTQ people in publishing.

Bechdel's “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” and Hough's “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing” were finalists for best lesbian nonfiction, along with Jackie Kay's “Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography” and “Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought,” edited by Briona Simone Jones.