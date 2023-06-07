Beatriz Haddad Maia upsets Ons Jabeur to reach French Open semifinals

Jabeur, a Tunisian who was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, used drop shots effectively early in the match but in the end had more unforced errors (42) than winners (38).

“I always believed that the match (would be) long,” Haddad Maia said. “That was the key. I was trying to keep my game.”

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros in the Open era. Maria Bueno reached the last four at the 1966 French Open and made the 1968 U.S. Open semifinals.

Haddad Maia's fourth-round win over Sorribes Tormo, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5, was the longest WTA match of the year — clocking in a 3 hours, 51 minutes.

The top-seeded Swiatek and sixth-seeded Gauff were up next on Chatrier — a rematch of last year's French Open final won by Swiatek in straight sets. The 22-year-old Swiatek has been ranked No. 1 for more than a year.

