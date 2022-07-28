Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial

The Attorney General’s Office took over prosecution of the charges against Bowman after his attorneys asked a court to recuse the local prosecutor, 4th Judicial District Attorney Robert Tew.

Bowman is suing state police and multiple Ouachita Parish agencies in civil court.

In the federal criminal case, Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law."

Bowman's case came to light as scrutiny of the Louisiana State Police intensified amid allegations of use of excessive force and racism.

The U.S. Justice Department last month announced a sweeping civil rights investigation of the agency amid mounting evidence of a pattern of looking away from beatings of mostly Black men, including the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who died in custody after being beaten following a chase.

The announcement followed an Associated Press investigation that found at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. Dozens of current and former troopers said the beatings were countenanced by a culture of impunity, nepotism and, in some cases, outright racism.