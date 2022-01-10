Bears opt to make sweeping changes, fire GM Pace, coach Nagy

Pace's tenure was marred by his inability to settle the quarterback position. He whiffed when he traded up a spot to draft Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes with the No. 2 pick in 2017. He also signed Mike Glennon, traded for Nick Foles and paid up for Andy Dalton. And Fields' future is an ongoing question.

Receiver Kevin White (No. 7 in 2015) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (No. 9, 2016) were either outright busts or simply did not perform the way Chicago hoped.

Nagy led Chicago to a 12-4 record and NFC North championship in 2018 after the Bears hired him off Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City. But things fizzled after that.

Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with Pace and Nagy last January after Chicago went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. He seemed to tie them together at the time when he cited a culture they set that allowed the team to bounce back from a six-game losing streak to make the playoffs — as the seventh and final seed in an expanded field. Chicago lost in convincing fashion at New Orleans, but McCaskey insisted Pace and Nagy were “the best people to lead us in 2021.”

The Bears were never really in contention this season.

They dropped eight of nine games before winning two of the final three. Frustrated fans made their feelings clear, chanting “Fire Nagy! Fire Nagy!”

Too often, his scheme and play-calling did not seem to match the personnel he had. He ignored the run at times. And a tenure that began on a promising note soured after his first year.

Nagy was a breath of fresh air when he arrived. The Bears made a worst-to-first leap in his first year after John Fox led them to a 14-34 record over three seasons and the second-worst winning percentage by a Chicago coach.

Nagy was chosen Coach of the Year. Pace, who swung a blockbuster trade with Oakland for star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the 2018 season, took top executive honors from The Sporting News.

Mack’s arrival transformed a solid defense into one of the NFL’s best and helped catapult the Bears to their first playoff appearance since 2010. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

Nagy helped energize the fan base with a fun-loving demeanor, turning the locker room into “Club Dub” to celebrate victories and running trick plays with names like “Santa’s Sleigh.” The season ended with a gut-wrenching loss to Philadelphia in a wild-card game at Soldier Field, punctuated by former kicker Cody Parkey’s double-doink miss off the left upright and crossbar.

Things declined from there.

Trubisky regressed and the Bears let him leave as a free agent after last season.

Chicago never finished higher than 21st on offense under Nagy, and that was in his first year. The Bears were 28th overall and 26th in scoring heading into the final week. Nagy handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor each of the past two seasons in an effort to jolt a struggling unit.

The new coach will have to unlock the potential in Fields after an uneven rookie season for the No. 11 overall draft pick. Though he flashed the physical skills, he had more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) and an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. The Bears were 2-8 in the games he started and lost the final seven with him in the lineup after wins over Detroit and Las Vegas in Weeks 4 and 5.

___

