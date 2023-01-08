Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy

Smith and Houston lost 23-20 at Chicago on Sept. 25. That was the Bears' last home win of the season.

“You get down to the last game, of course, and I understand the outside things that were out there as far as our football team," Smith said. "You practice hard this week to win and as you see, it’s one thing to give it lip service.”

Chicago's No. 1 overall selection should make for an intriguing runup to the first round of the draft on April 27.

"That’s something we’ll talk about in the future," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “I don’t really have a reaction one way or the other right now. Just that I’m focused on our guys and doing the exit interviews for tomorrow.”

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are among the top prospects, but the Bears traded up to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in 2021. Fields made great strides in his second season, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 1,143 yards and eight more TDs. But Fields' passing ability remains a concern.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter also could be in the mix for the defensively challenged Bears if they stay at No. 1.

“You really don’t want to be on the side of having the No. 1 pick,” said Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, a second-round selection in last year's draft. “But since we’re here, it’s time to make the organization better, to make the team better and really just turn it around.”

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast