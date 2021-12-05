CFP: Bearcats break through and top-seeded Tide awaits

“We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoffs and they’re a really good team, based on their resume, who they beat, whether it’s Notre Dame, Indiana,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN. "We have to have the proper respect.”

Alabama has won six national titles under Saban, three of those coming in the short CFP era. This is the fifth time the Crimson Tide is the No. 1 seed.

The Tide won the SEC championship game 41-24 over previously unbeaten Georgia, which is the No. 3 seed and will play Big Ten champion Michigan in the Orange Bowl, the other playoff semifinal. The championship game is Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

This will be the third CFP semifinal game Alabama will play inside AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, after winning the first two during national championship seasons. The Tide beat Michigan State 38-0 in the Cotton Bowl six years ago, and last Jan. 1 beat Notre Dame 31-14 in a Rose Bowl game that was relocated from California because of the pandemic.

It is Alabama's ninth Cotton Bowl overall, though that semifinal shutout of the Spartans on Dec. 31, 2015, was its first in 10 years.

Cincinnati is playing in the Cotton Bowl for the first time, but will playing in its second New Year's Six game in 2021. Last New Year's Day, the Bearcats lost 24-21 in the Peach Bowl when Georgia kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game in Atlanta.

Caption Alabama head coach Nick Saban waves to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama won 41-24. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption A fan holds a sign during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game between Cincinnati and Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean