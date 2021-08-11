Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of 'Funny Girl' on Broadway

This will not be the first time Feldstein has tackled the part: “The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me. So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true," she said in a statement.

Rumors of a “Funny Girl” revival have swirled for years, with performers like Idina Menzel and Lady Gaga speculated to be connected to the show. Songs include “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 in the Bette Midler-led revival of “Hello, Dolly!”