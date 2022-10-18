BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting history

The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began a month later. The broadcaster is marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques.

Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on a special episode of “Doctor Who" on Sunday, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role.