BBC, British Airways among big-name victims in MOVEit software hack

It is thought that hackers broke into the software and used that to get into the databases of potentially hundreds of other companies.

“This incident happened because of a new and previously unknown vulnerability in a widely used MOVEit file transfer tool,” British Airways said in a statement. “We have notified those colleagues whose personal information has been compromised to provide support and advice.”

Drugstore chain Boots, which employs more than 50,000 people, also said it has made staff aware of the breach.

BA and Zellis said they have reported the incident to Britain's Information Commissioner's Office.