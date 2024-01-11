BreakingNews
Northwestern coaching legend remembered as a pioneer in women’s athletics

Bayreuth Festival to have three women conductors, three years after gender barrier broken

The Bayreuth Festival will have three female conductors this summer, three years after the podium gender barrier was broken at the annual showcase of Richard Wagner’s operas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

The Bayreuth Festival will have three female conductors this summer, three years after the podium gender barrier was broken at the annual showcase of Richard Wagner's operas.

The festival said Thursday that Simone Young will conduct “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” following the cancellation of Phillipe Jordan. There will be three cycles of the four-opera work, from July 28 though Aug. 25.

“Other commitments have now unfortunately made it impossible for him to conduct the `Ring,'” the festival said in a statement.

Young, a 62-year-old Australian, is in her second season as chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra following positions as principal conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic from 1998-2002, artistic director of Opera Australia from 2001-03 and artistic director of the Hamburg State Opera and chief music director of the Hamburg Philharmonic from 2005-15.

Oksana Lyniv in 2021 became the first woman conductor at the festival, which was launched by Wagner in 1876, and she returns this summer for her fourth season leading “Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman).”

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra music director Nathalie Stutzmann conducts "Tannhäuser" after leading the new production last summer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Poland's president plans to pardon 2 politicians as tens of thousands...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street is wobbling after an inflation update...
3
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan steps down from No Labels' board in a...
4
South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in...
5
Bud Harrelson, scrappy Mets shortstop who once fought Pete Rose, dies...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top