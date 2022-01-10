Hamburger icon
Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; USC hits No. 5

Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) smiles as he, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, center back, and guard Adam Flagler (10) walk off the floor after an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) smiles as he, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, center back, and guard Adam Flagler (10) walk off the floor after an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Credit: Emil Lippe

Nation & World
By AARON BEARD, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Baylor is once again the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, and fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades

Baylor is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll once again, while fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades.

The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes in Monday’s poll for the fourth time in five weeks. Baylor (15-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to push its winning streak to 21 games dating to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Tigers jumped five spots to No. 4, while the Trojans rose two spots to hit their highest ranking since last reaching No. 5 in December 1974.

Arizona, Purdue, Duke, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out a reshuffled group of the same top-10 teams from last week.

No. 13 Wisconsin had the biggest jump of the 12 teams that climbed in this week’s poll, leaping 10 spots after beating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in Big Ten play. No. 12 LSU rose nine spots after wins against ranked Kentucky and Tennessee teams.

No. 24 Alabama had the biggest tumble of the 10 teams that fell in Monday's poll, sliding nine spots after losing to a Missouri team that was 6-7 entering the game. No. 21 Texas and No. 23 Providence each fell seven spots.

Illinois re-entered the poll at No. 25 after opening the year at No. 11 but falling out before the end of November. That came after the AP Top 25 featured no new teams for each of the past two weeks.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) is congratulated by Joshua Morgan (24) after a timeout during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) is congratulated by Joshua Morgan (24) after a timeout during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) is congratulated by Joshua Morgan (24) after a timeout during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, center, looks at the scoreboard as Maryland takes the lead in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, center, looks at the scoreboard as Maryland takes the lead in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, center, looks at the scoreboard as Maryland takes the lead in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

LSU head coach Will Wade, right, talks to LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LSU head coach Will Wade, right, talks to LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU head coach Will Wade, right, talks to LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

