Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Okla St out of CFP

There would need to be some chaos, in form of an upset or two in other conference title games later in the day, for third-time Big 12 champion Baylor to have a chance to be in the final four for the first time when the CFP rankings come out Sunday.

Sanders threw four interceptions, one by McVea, and the Cowboys were without leading rusher Jaylen Warren because of his lingering ankle and shoulder issues.

Shapen started his second game in a row for injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon (right hamstring), and the Bears won even with only 242 total yards of offense. They had only 36 yards after halftime, while Shapen finished 23-of-28 for 180 yards passing overall.

After Oklahoma State took a 3-0 lead on Tanner Brown’s 23-yard field goal set up after Baylor fumbled on the opening drive of the game, the Bears scored 21 consecutive points. Sanders threw picks on the next two drives, setting up Baylor with short fields for three-play TD drives — a 2-yard TD pass to wide-open tight open Ben Sims and Drew Estrada’s 4-yard scoring catch.

Baylor had a 21-3 lead after an incredible 13-yard catch by Tyquan Thornton with a defender on his back with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes (0), and safety Tre Sterling (3) and linebacker Devin Harper (16) tackle Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts to a pass while being tackled by Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)