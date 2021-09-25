Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

Treston Ebner returned a kickoff 98 yards for Baylor's only touchdown of the second half with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

Brock Purdy was 22 for 33 for 263 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted once, stopping a drive at the Baylor 22 with 11:55 left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears had already have doubled their win total from 2020 but were heavy favorites against Texas State, Texas Southern and Kansas. Baylor was an underdog Saturday and was outgained by Iowa State 469-284. But the Bears won with special teams and a bend-but-don’t-break defense.

Iowa State: Hall lived up to his billing, but the Cyclones couldn’t finish drives. Outside of their two touchdown marches, they managed nine points on five trips to or inside the Baylor 30. Iowa State held the ball for 35:53, went 3 for 3 on fourth down to make up for a 5-for-14 day on third down, and the Cyclones had balance with 263 yards passing and 206 rushing.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State was ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll but will likely fall out of the Top 25 with their second loss. Baylor should begin to receive votes.

UP NEXT

Iowa State will return home to meet Kansas on Oct. 2.

Baylor will go on the road to meet Oklahoma State on Oct. 2.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert) Credit: Jim Cowsert Credit: Jim Cowsert

Caption Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is brought down by Baylor players after a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert) Credit: Jim Cowsert Credit: Jim Cowsert

Caption Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) runs past Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert) Credit: Jim Cowsert Credit: Jim Cowsert

Caption Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert) Credit: Jim Cowsert Credit: Jim Cowsert

Caption Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) runs for a touchdown past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert) Credit: Jim Cowsert Credit: Jim Cowsert