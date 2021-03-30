Bautista Agut survives to oust Isner in 3 sets at Miami Open

“He makes always difficult matches playing against him,” Bautista Agut said. “He has a very big serve and a lot of power from baseline with the forehand. It makes it always difficult, no?”

It was Isner’s earliest Miami exit since 2017, when he lost in the third round. He won the tournament in 2018 and lost the final in 2019 to Roger Federer in straight sets.

Another American man bowed out when No. 32 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan downed 22nd-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Bublik will face No. 21 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals; Sinner advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

“The serve was going well today," Bublik said.

All eight of the men’s round-of-16 matches were set to be played Tuesday — Isner and Fritz were two of the four U.S. men to reach that round — as was a women’s quarterfinal between top-seeded Ash Barty and seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports