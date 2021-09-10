Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

The Pasadena Police Department last week delivered the results of their three-month investigation into the woman's allegations to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the case is under review. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County denied the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s request for a restraining order against Bauer.

Bauer has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual” in the nights they spent together in April and May at his Pasadena home.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Earlier this year, after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers.

