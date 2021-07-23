Bauer appears in court over woman's sex assault allegations

Major League Baseball put Bauer on paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. The leave has been extended through July 27.

Police in Pasadena, California, are also investigating the allegations for possible criminal charges.

The woman, who is from San Diego, said in court documents seeking the order that she and Bauer met on Instagram when she tagged him in a photo while he pitched during a game against the Padres in May.

She later visited his home in Pasadena and had sexual encounters that began as consensual but grew violent without her consent, the documents said.

The second incident, in which she alleges Bauer repeatedly punched her, left her with two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face. She included photographs showing the injuries.

The documents say she sought the order because Bauer was repeatedly calling and texting her after the second encounter to ask if she was OK, and she wanted no more contact with him.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.

