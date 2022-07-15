Bathroom dispute threatens top OAS meeting in Peru

“If they want to go to the bathroom here, they will go the the bathroom that corresponds to their sex as it is: woman and man,” said Tania Ramírez, another Popular Front legislator.

Marxist Congressman Guido Bellido — a former prime minister under President Pedro Castillo — also chimed in. “The OAS worrying itself about bathrooms? What have we come to? This is a joke,” he said. “Peru is a country with sovereignty; whoever wants to come to Peru comes under our conditions. If not, no.”

The controversy struck gay lawmaker Susel Paredes as “a complete absurdity." A gender-neutral bathroom is just “another bathroom that has a toilet, nothing more.”