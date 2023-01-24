Bassett, Butler, Yeoh, Fraser, others react to Oscar nods

"I'm literally sitting here holding my head, and holding my heart. It's coming in waves. I'm excited, I'm grateful, I'm nervous. I'm going to have to start journaling (laughs). Queen Ramonda to me is reflective of what mothers have been doing forever, and also a representation of what Black mothers have been doing — holding families together. holding memories, holding wisdom... That's what she is attempting to do in spite of the trauma she has experienced herself... I'm always thinking of Chadwick and his legacy with this film and how he led us in the first "Panther." I'm always thinking of him, he is always present. It's a continuation of his legacy — Angela Bassett, nominated for best supporting actress in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in an interview. ( Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther," died in 2020.)

"The peaks are so high, the valleys have been so low. I'm just trying to stay as present as I can. A moment like today is bittersweet because I wish Lisa Marie were here with us to celebrate. And at times amid intense grief and shattering loss it feels sort of bizarre to celebrate. I also know how much this film meant to Lisa Marie and how much her father's legacy meant to her, so I feel so proud and so humbled to be a part of that story. — Austin Butler, nominated for best actor for "Elvis," in an interview. ( Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, died Jan. 12.)