Bassett, Butler, Yeoh, Fraser, others react to Oscar nods

"It's interesting when you see the kind of prestige the Oscars have. In Sweden, it's more prestigious than the Nobel prize actually. I have seen all the films from this year, and it's just a really prominent group." — Ruben Östlund, nominated for best director and best original screenplay for "Triangle of Sadness," in an interview.

"I'm absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to the Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup. I wouldn't have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. — Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for "The Whale," in a statement.

"On behalf of Tom, all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special." — Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, nominate for best picture for "Top Gun: Maverick," in a statement.

"You never know. Everybody tries to do their best work. But to be recognized by this body in this community in this manner — words are poor things. We all know what that means. It's not something you ever allow yourself to even hope for because it's so fanciful. Hopefully, it affords the opportunity for more people to see the thing that you've all be working on. That's the main thing." — Todd Field, writer-director of "Tár," in an interview. "Tar" is his first film in 16 years.

“l am overjoyed by this morning’s news. Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project.” — Hong Chau, nominated for best supporting actress for “The Whale,” in a statement.

