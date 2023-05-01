Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73

“So I was dribbling around chairs, under tables, doing anything I could do to impress him,” Rivers said.

Rivers came home to Savannah and got involved in the community, volunteering in schools, promoting the rebuilding of neighborhood basketball courts and opening the non-profit youth mentorship organization Gatorball Academy to teach basketball.

Rivers ran for the county commission in 2020 as a Republican and was elected without opposition after the Democratic nominee was disqualified over a previous felony conviction.

"I don't know when we weren't friends," Ellis told WTOC-TV, calling Rivers "a legend."

”That was a big part of him, giving to the children that’s behind him," Ellis said. "Like he said, ‘Somebody gave to me, and so it’s my job and my responsibility to give back.’ And that’s going to be missing a whole lot.”

Rivers' death brought condolences from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and others. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.”

Johnson wrote on social media that “Legends never die, so you will always be around, my friend," adding in an official city statement that Rivers “never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.”

Funeral arrangements had not been announced Sunday.