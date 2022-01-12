Bartender's tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

“We could follow them the whole time, in and out of the bar,” Starks said. “We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on.”

Armed with their identifications and matching their movements to the vandalism down the street, police swiftly announced arrest warrants for the vandalism suspects, and city workers quickly restored the 20-ton concrete monument, which proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba. Key West visitors couldn't wait to pose for more pictures at the spot.

“We’ve all been that age and made dumb mistakes and we just learn from them." Starks told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “So I hope that’s what they do is learn from the mistake."

Caption In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, visitors gather at the Southernmost Point marker Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Key West, Fla. City of Key West Public Works employees completed restoration of the iconic marker late Thursday, after it was scorched early New Year's Day when two men burned a Christmas tree next to it. Both men were served warrants and charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000. The Southernmost Point marker is one of the most popular landmarks in the Florida Keys. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)