Barstool Sports is acquired by Penn Entertainment

Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool Sports that it doesn't already own, the sports and entertainment company said Friday.

Penn and Barstool Sports first announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in early 2020. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for approximately $163 million, comprised of about $135 million in cash and $28 million in non-voting convertible preferred stock.